Sophia Mavrolas wins Palmdale’s Courson Park Pool Mural Competition

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Public Art Committee has selected Sophia Mavrolas as the winner of the Courson Park Pool Mural Competition.

Her design entitled “Poolside Fantasy” was selected from 23 design submissions by separate artists. Each design was reviewed by the Artist Selection Committee and three finalists were chosen for review by the Public Art Committee.

“Poolside Fantasy,” depicts a mermaid, eyes closed, relaxing in the Courson Pool with her face breaching the surface of the water.

“My piece is meant to reflect a sense of calmness and peacefulness that people want when they visit a public area,” Mavrolas said. “My work always incorporates themes of fantasy as well, and I thought a mermaid spending time in the public pool would be just the right touch for families visiting the Courson Park Pool.”

“The contest was a huge success with 23 designs submitted with a variety of styles and approaches, which made the judging extremely difficult,” said Palmdale’s Public Art Coordinator George Davis. “It came down to three outstanding finalists—Nuri Amanatullah, Douglas Strom and Sophia Mavrolas-–whose submissions were each well designed and executed, and made a specific impression that would positively impact the pool grounds if selected.”

Installation of the mural is currently underway and should be completed by mid-August. A public unveiling will be announced at a date to be determined.

“On behalf of the city of Palmdale, I would like to express a deep gratitude for the artists who participated in this competition and spent time preparing their submission,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Special congratulations to Sophia. We are excited to see her mural design come to life and brighten the Courson Park Pool area for all to enjoy.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

