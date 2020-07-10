LANCASTER – Authorities Friday released the names of two suspects wanted for the assault of an 80-year-old man in the bathroom of a Lancaster grocery store.
The assault occurred about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the grocery store in the 1000 block of East Avenue J, near 10th Street, according to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
Authorities have named 22-year-old Damaris Wade and 33-year-old Tamika White as suspects. They believe Wade assaulted and robbed the man, and White accompanied him to the store, according to the sheriff’s department.
They were last seen driving a light-colored 2007 Nissan Altima with California license place number 8CCC010, the sheriff’s department reported.
The victim was taken to a hospital for facial injuries and several broken ribs, according to the sheriff’s department. Family members identified the victim as Roberto Flores Lopez.
Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts is encouraged to call Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Detective Esswein at 661-948-8466.
7 comments for "Authorities release names of suspects wanted for alleged senior attack"
IT Recruiter says
Silcon Valley should hire them as Java or Python programmers.
F BLM says
Wanted N1 and N2.
Jesus da millenial says
I just seen pictures of the victim. it is heartbreaking, lock these motherf**kers up. if possible give them the death penalty.
Juan Cuevas says
He needs to be caught!
Traci says
… aww, and they make such a lovely couple. Wouldn’t you agree?
Ryan says
We’re sorry. The Reverend Al Sharpton is sunning himself, poolside to his palatial estate, and cannot be bothered to come to the phone. Please leave your name and number at the tone. Donations supporting Black Lives Matter are always appreciated.
Reform says
Damaris Wade has been committing crimes for quite awhile. Lancaster’s most wanted for burglary in 2016, also burglary in Long Beach. Catch this guy.