Palmdale to host free motivational speech by photography artist Benjamin Von Wong

PALMDALE — The city of Palmdale will host a free virtual motivational speech via Zoom on Thursday, July 30, at 9 a.m. featuring Benjamin Von Wong, a photography artist who uses his work to promote environmental issues.

Von Wong’s work lies at the intersection of fantasy and photography, and combines everyday objects with shocking statistics. It has attracted the attention of corporations like Starbucks, Dell, and Nike, and has generated over 100 million views for causes like ocean plastics, electronic waste, and fashion pollution.

In his presentation, Von Wong will outline how he has turned his passion into a career, the life lessons he has learned throughout his career, the process for his photoshoots, and how to adapt to changing times and landscapes. The presentation will include photos, video clips, and valuable life lessons.

Registration is required and space is limited. Interested persons are encouraged register early at https://cityofpalmdale.org/974/Benjamin-Von-Wong-Motivational-Speech. Registrants will receive a reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting.

For more information, call the Palmdale’s Environmental & Technology division at 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–