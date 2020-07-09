Palmdale assemblyman hospitalized with COVID-19

PALMDALE – Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, has been “hospitalized since Sunday with COVID-19 complications,” according to a statement from his chief of staff, George Andrews.

“He is receiving excellent treatment at Palmdale Regional Medical Center and anticipates a full recovery,” Andrews said in the statement, which was posted to Lackey’s Twitter account.

Andrews did not say how Lackey, 61, may have contracted the virus. However, health officials have become alarmed at the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic in L.A. County, saying that community spread and hospitalizations have reached the same level as in late April, when they were thought to be at their height, and they’re still rising.

“We are … at a very critical juncture in our pandemic,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in her daily briefing Wednesday. “We’re entering a phase where we’re seeing community spread and hospitalizations like we saw in late April and what we hoped would be the height of infection here in L.A. County. But … our cases are rising, the rate of infection is increasing and the number of hospitalizations are up.”

Ferrer also reported that as of Wednesday, 2,004 people coronavirus patients were hospitalized in the Los Angeles County — with that figure excluding Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments.

The number of people hospitalized has been on a steady climb over the past month and is now at one of its highest points of the pandemic. The increases last week prompted county officials to warn that local hospitals could become overwhelmed in a matter of two to three weeks.

But the county’s health services director, Dr. Christina Ghaly, said Wednesday that while the number of patients is still rising, there has been a recent “leveling off” of daily admissions that has reduced that threat. She warned, however, that the “numbers are still at an all-time high.”

The seven-day average rate of people being tested who wind up being positive for the virus was 10.4% as of Wednesday — a slight drop from Tuesday’s figure of 11.6%, but above the 8.4% rate of one week ago.