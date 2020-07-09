Man dies in Lancaster after being punched in the face

LANCASTER – A 53-year-old man died early Wednesday in Lancaster after being punched in the face by a man who was accompanied by two other suspects, all of whom remain at large.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, on the 200 block of East Avenue K, near Division Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the 53-year-old victim was approached by three male Black suspects. One of the suspects punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. The suspects fled the location in an unknown direction. It is unknown if the incident is gang-related,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

