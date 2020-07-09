Authorities say death of Robert Fuller was a suicide

PALMDALE – An investigation into the death of Robert Fuller, the 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree across from Palmdale City Hall on June 10, has determined that the death was a suicide, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday.
At an afternoon news conference, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Cmdr. Chris Marks, who oversees the department’s detective division, said the department’s investigation had determined that Fuller took his own life. [View the news conference here.]
“Investigators have met with the coroner’s office and discussed the final results,” Marks said. “Just this afternoon, the medical examiner issued their final autopsy report and delivered it to the sheriff’s department, and deemed this case to be a suicide.” [View the news release from the coroner’s office here.]
Marks said Fuller had a history of mental illness and suicidal thoughts, including a Jan. 2017 diagnosis of auditory hallucinations by a hospital in Arizona. Their records showed that Fuller “stated that he wanted to put a gun to his head,” according to Marks.
Fuller also admitted himself to a California hospital in Feb. 2019 for “reportedly hearing voices telling himself to kill himself,” and in Nov. 2019, he was treated at a Nevada hospital for “suicidal ideation and depression,” in which he disclosed that he had a plan to kill himself, Marks said.
A passerby found Fuller’s body hanging from a tree in Poncitlan Square about 3:40 a.m. on June 10 and his death was initially suspected to be a suicide by Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives, an action that has brought the department under criticism and drawn national news coverage.
Demonstrations were held with protestors demanding an investigation by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
“The Sheriff’s Department immediately declared his death a suicide without completing a full and thorough investigation,” attorney Jamon R. Hicks with Douglas/Hicks Law said in June. “The lack of investigation and dismissal of this as a potential murder or hate crime has enraged Mr. Fuller’s family and the entire Antelope Valley community.”
At the news conference Thursday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department had conducted a thorough investigation.
“A small segment of the community, and — unfortunately — a significant representation of county government elected leaders were trying to propel the narrative,” Villanueva said.
“But the overwhelming majority of the public trusts the sheriff’s department,” Villanueva said. “And as you can see, we complete an investigation and then we report on the results.”
Villanueva had said earlier that he called Becerra and reached out to the FBI, whose civil rights division will also monitor the investigation.
“It is in our interest to make sure that we leave no rock unturned,” Villanueva said at that time, promising full access to outside investigators. “This death investigation obviously is of great concern to the community, not only of Palmdale, but throughout the nation. Robert Fuller was a young man in the prime of his life, and his death obviously is painful for many people.”
Previous related stories:
Funeral set for Robert Fuller; family attorney debunks rumors
LACSD deputy fatally shoots Robert Fuller’s half-brother in Kern County
Family hires attorney, seeks independent autopsy in Robert Fuller’s death
Watch: Villanueva vows thorough probe into hanging death in Palmdale
Robert Fuller death: Hundreds protest in Palmdale; city & county officials request probe by State AG
Watch: Demand grows for full investigation into death of Robert Fuller in Palmdale
Suspected suicide: Body found hanging from tree in Poncitlan Square, Palmdale issues statement
Woman files legal claim against LA County over crossfire wounding
–
10 comments for "Authorities say death of Robert Fuller was a suicide"
Autopsy says
Robert Fuller’s family, Jamon Hicks, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should apologize for their baseless accusations and their behavior.
Jesus da millenial says
Figured much, and this is one of many reasons why i am voting for Trump in 2020. The media made something bigger then it really need it to be. Latino for TRUMP 2020!!
ForeverTrump says
I agree. Include me. Go Trump!
#27u939874 says
Hey Jesus and ForeverTrump
Trump is going to lose bigtime. And, the prosecutors in New York will be waiting for him for all kinds of fraud, tax evasion and money laundering.
Maybe you too can visit him in prison. Wear a mask.
Kree says
You sound racist…nice u post no name…coward much or just unintelligent?
Dwayne says
The whole AV deserves apology. There was no lynching just a sad case of mental health here. But the whole AV was accused of a lynching by false narrative also fueled by the media coverage. The Family knew from the get go he had in fact killed himself. Where are the protesters now? Where is BLM? This wasn’t racist lynching or police brutality. Now the true is out no one can say a thing now!
Rich says
His family knew he had mental illness. They just wanted that GoFundMe money. They got what they wanted out of the giving people and won’t apologize to the community they berated.
give me a break says
“just a sad case of mental health here” then why kill yourself that way? And what makes the police so sure he was not already dead or unconscious and hung by other people? Can they be 100% sure it was a suicide? If not then maybe some racist A-holes strangled him and drug him there and hung him… Suicide huh? Then I want to hear the evidence that makes you 100% sure of that.. if not.. then maybe it WAS NOT a suicide.
Loam says
So you think some racist person or persons tracked down a man with a history of mental illness in three state and professed cases of self-harm, borrowed his EBT card to buy a rope in May and then gave the EBT card back to him, waiting for him to get out of jail on bail, and then drugged him to hang him up in such a way as to appear as a suicide? All so some poster on a chat board can say “if you are not 100% sure them maybe it was NOT a suicide”?
This is a tragic case with a young man that our society should have helped, but it was not a homicide.
Trumpist#1 says
Hey, I have this bridge in Brooklyn that I’m selling cheap. But you must act now!