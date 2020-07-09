LANCASTER – Authorities Thursday circulated photos of a suspect and possible accomplice in the alleged assault of an 80-year-old man in the bathroom of a Lancaster grocery store.
The assault occurred about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the grocery store in the 1000 block of East Avenue J, near 10th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station.
Investigators believe the elderly victim was assaulted and robbed by a Black man between 20 and 25 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and approximately 250 pounds, the sheriff’s department reported. He was wearing a light-colored sleeveless T-shirt, white shorts and a black mask with a design of white fangs.
The second person in the photos is a woman whom investigators believe accompanied the man to the store. She was wearing a multi-colored patterned romper and a black face mask with red lips, according to the sheriff’s department.
The victim was taken to a hospital for facial injuries and several broken ribs, according to the sheriff’s department.
Anyone with information about this assault is encouraged to call detectives at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
UPDATE: Family members identified the victim as Roberto Flores Lopez. An online fundraiser has been established to assist with his medical bills. To donate, visit: https://gf.me/u/yfvi2y
8 comments for "Authorities circulate photos of suspect in alleged attack of 80-year-old man in Lancaster"
John says
I would love to be able to support all Americans but when you have some who do these kinds of things then no way.
All Lives Don't Matter Not Even Whites says
Racism will not fix a damn thing, just catch the folks who did this. Anyone can do this kind of damage and they have. Otherwise be sure to watch your backs out there and make sure you are the ones making it home safely.
David Lopez says
THIS IS WHAT YOU CALL AV BEST TRASH, AND THEY WANT A VOICE HAHAHA. TRASH WILL ALWAYS BE TRASH.
Jesus da millenial says
WOW, 13% at it again. only good for causing trouble.
Latino for Trump 2020 señores!
Jogger says
Two Harvard-educated brain surgeons…
F BLM says
Shoot More!!!
Kree says
I agree but leave children n the elderly out of it
Wendyjhere says
The go fund me link is not to the elderly man.