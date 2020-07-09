80-year-old man attacked in bathroom of Lancaster grocery store

LANCASTER – An 80-year-old man was hospitalized with several broken ribs after he was assaulted and robbed in the bathroom of a Lancaster grocery store Wednesday.

The assault occurred about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the grocery store in the 1000 block of East Avenue J, near 10th Street, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they contacted the victim, an 80-year-old Hispanic male, who told them he had been assaulted while inside the bathroom of the grocery store. The suspect, a Black male adult, repeatedly punched and kicked the victim then stole the victim’s wallet,” the news release states.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect, who left the store on foot, is a Black man between 22 and 25 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and about 250 pounds, the sheriff’s department reported. The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.

“The victim was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital and is currently being treated for facial injuries and several broken ribs. This is an ongoing investigation and every detail will be thoroughly investigated, including the possibility of this being a hate crime,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Anyone with information about this assault is encouraged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives at 661-948-8466.

