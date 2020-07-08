Boy, 10, missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a 10-year-old boy who went missing late Wednesday morning in Lancaster.

Dustin Ware was last seen about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. July 8, near 16th Street West and Avenue I and is unfamiliar with the area, the sheriff’s department reported.

Dustin is white, weighs 68 pounds, and was wearing blue-and-white striped pajama pants and Adidas shoes. He may be shirtless.

Anyone who sees Dustin is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.

