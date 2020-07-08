America’s Job Center to hold virtual recruitment

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a virtual recruitment for a foundry/manufacturing company in Palmdale

Positions are available for foundry welders, foundry grinders, and foundry molders. Positions are entry-level, but with some experience, and offer long-term steady employment, benefits, eight-hour days/40 hours per week, and opportunity for advancement.

Requirements include a high school diploma or GED, with knowledge and/or experience in desired position a plus.

Applicants must have the ability to: perform physically demanding tasks and lift up to 60 lb.; work in very hot conditions, up to 100 degrees; stand for eight hours or more in hot, heavy, and at times a dirty environment; work weekends and overtime when needed; do continuous and repetitive work; and pass a drug test.

Candidates must register on Eventbrite at https://foundry_event_july13.eventbrite.com. The deadline for registration is Monday, July 13, at 10 a.m.

If selected for an interview, candidates will be contacted via phone or email. Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, email a tailored resume to the desired position after Eventbrite registration, and must be available to interview immediately.

For more information, email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4954.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

