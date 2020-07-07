Palmdale to present General Plan alternatives through virtual meetings

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host virtual presentations and solicit input on the city’s land-use alternatives as part of the General Plan Update process.

The Palmdale General Plan Update will serve as a 25-year guide for growth and development and will provide guidance for land use, economic growth, open space, conservation, affordable housing and employment.

Beginning Wednesday, July 15, a virtual workshop tool showing the alternatives will be available for the public’s review and comment. The virtual workshop may be accessed 24-hours a day, 7-days a week and features similar resources offered at an in-person meeting, including project materials and engagement activities.

The public is also invited to participate in a live online presentation with City staff and the project team on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments on the land-use alternatives on the live platform. The registration link is available on the project website at Palmdale2045.org.

In addition, the live presentation audio will be available for listening only by dialing 1-877-309-2074, access Code 940-773-954. To hear the presentation in Spanish, call 1-866-899-4679, access code 593-934-637. Comments and questions may be submitted via text message for those who participate by phone by texting 1-661-241-8994 during the meeting.

The next General Plan Advisory Committee Meeting will be streamed online on Wednesday, July 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The meeting is open for the public to view and participate.

Visit the project website at Palmdale2045.org to access all online meeting links and materials.

Requests for ASL and other languages will be accommodated if made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting day.

For more information, contact the city of Palmdale’s Planning Department at 661-267-5200 or by email at generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

