L.A. Couty Court extends grace period on traffic, non-traffic infractions

LOS ANGELES – The presiding judge of Los Angeles County’s Superior Court system Tuesday extended a 90-day grace period on all traffic and non-traffic infraction tickets as a result of the coronavirus pandemic for an additional 60 days.

The grace period is now in effect through Aug. 21.

“The Court is making every effort to help people who may have lost a job or become ill during the pandemic,” Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile said. “Recognizing the many hardships during this public health and economic crisis, we want to give people even more time to take care of these tickets.”

The court system will not take any action to send such matters to collections if they remain unpaid or assess the permissible civil assessments, and defendants do not have to contact the clerk’s office to take advantage of the relief.

Defendants who have suspended driver’s licenses as a result of unpaid tickets for traffic infractions can call the court to set a future hearing date and immediately have the court request a release of their driver’s license hold from the California Department of Motor Vehicles, although there may be some delays in having the holds lifted, according to the court.

If a traffic or non-traffic citation is due and action has not yet been taken to resolve it, a due date extension can be requested by contacting the courthouse the citation is assigned to and speaking with a clerk to discuss options.

More information can be found on the court’s traffic web page at www.lacourt.org/division/traffic/traffic2.aspx.

–