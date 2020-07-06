Woman struck & killed by car in Lancaster; driver arrested for DUI & child endangerment

LANCASTER – A woman was struck and killed by car in Lancaster Friday night and the pregnant driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 9:17 p.m. Friday, July 3, on Challenger Way south of Avenue J, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a female adult pedestrian was in the No. 1 northbound lane of Challenger Way just south of Avenue J, outside of a crosswalk, and was struck by a black Chevrolet Malibu. The pedestrian was fatally injured as a result of the collision,” the news release states.

The pedestrian’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

“The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu remained at the scene and was later arrested for felony driving under the influence and felony child endangerment, the news release states. Authorities have not released the name of the pregnant driver.

The collision remains under investigation, and no further information was immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

