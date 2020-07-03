America’s Job Center to hold Worker Resiliency Virtual Town Hall

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California will host a virtual town hall event on Thursday, July 9, from 2 to 3 p.m. to introduce the Employment Training Panel and Apprenticeship Program.

The virtual town hall will cover program funding, who qualifies, and how to create a training model. Local businesses are encouraged to attend and learn why this is valuable to both the employer and their workforce.

Interested persons must register through EventBrite at https://townhall_etp_apprenticeship.eventbrite.com

Details about the meeting will be provided through email upon successful registration for this event.

For more information, email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4954.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

