2 dead, 5 injured in multi-vehicle Antelope Valley crash

PALMDALE – Two drivers died and five passengers were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday evening in the unincorporated Sun Village area near Palmdale, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, July 2, on Palmdale Boulevard east of 80th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

A 20-year-old Palmdale man was driving a 2014 Hyundai eastbound on Palmdale Boulevard when he veered into the westbound lane, causing a head-on collision with a westbound 2020 Toyota, according to the CHP report, which cited witness statements.

As a result of that collision, a second collision occurred involving a 2021 Hyundai that was traveling westbound on Palmdale Boulevard behind the Toyota, the CHP report states.

The driver of the 2014 Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was listed on the CHP report as a 20-year-old man from Palmdale. His female passenger, 20-year-old M.N. Ankenbrandt of Lancaster, sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the 2020 Toyota also died at the scene. She was identified as 42-year-old Tori Ann Haywood of Smithville, Tenn. A passenger in the Toyota, 18-year-old Tyjhai Ladet of Smithville, Tenn., sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment. Three other passengers in the Toyota — 18-year-old Sierra Ladet, 18-year-old Tyzjon Ladet, and 18-year-old Tre Lamar Ladet, all from Smithville, Tenn. — sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment, according to the CHP report.

The driver of the 2021 Hyundai, 21-year-old Tia Perkins of McMinnville, Tenn., was not injured in the collision, according to the CHP report.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Rockafellow at the Antelope Valley Area CHP office at 661-948-8541.

–