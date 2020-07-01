Palmdale contends for US Space Command headquarters

PALMDALE – As the United States Air Force begins its search for communities to host the headquarters for the United States Space Command (USSCOM), the city of Palmdale is making a strong case for its selection.

With the required endorsement of California Governor Gavin Newsom, and strong support from State Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Palmdale is now among the top communities in the running, city officials said in a news release.

“With the rich aerospace history of Palmdale and the Antelope Valley, there is no better place for a project like this,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Some of the most sophisticated aircraft, including the space shuttles, have been designed, built, flown, and tested here at Plant 42 and at Edwards Air Force base. Aerospace is in our DNA!”

To be considered for the USSCOM headquarters, communities must have a population base that is within the top 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas in the United States, be located within 25 miles of a military base, and have a livability index score of 50 points out of 100 or higher as determined by the American Association of Retired Persons Public Policy Institute. Palmdale meets all the criteria.

Palmdale is experiencing dynamic growth in and around United States Air Force Plant 42. Northrop Grumman, Lockheed, NASA, and Boeing are currently working on important projects such as the B-21 “Raider” Stealth Bomber, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, B-2 Spirit Bomber, and RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft programs. Additionally, various flight test operations are taking place at Plant 42, Edwards Air Force Base, and Mojave Air and Space Port.

“As a retired Air Force officer, I am proud our staff worked so hard on this application,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Palmdale and the entire Aerospace Valley would be an ideal place for the Space Force Headquarters.”

The next phase of the evaluation process will score communities based on how they relate to the mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, and overall costs to the Air Force.

“Palmdale has a proven track record of working with aerospace, space, and defense contractors, as well as maintaining an outstanding relationship with our nation’s military,” said Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa. “We also have a trained workforce that is prepared for and welcomes this challenge and opportunity.”

For more information, contact the Economic Development Division by emailing economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org or by calling 661-267-5125.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

