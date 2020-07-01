Man hit, killed crossing street in Palmdale area [updated]

PALMDALE – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a dark section of the roadway near Palmdale Tuesday night, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, on Challenger Way near Avenue L-4, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“A witness stated the pedestrian was crossing the street from the west side of the roadway to the east side of the roadway pulling a wagon. The witness advised the pedestrian a vehicle was coming, but he continued to cross the roadway,” the news release states.

“As the driver of the [1990 Honda Accord] entered a dark section of the roadway, he did not see the pedestrian in the roadway. The Honda collided with the pedestrian, along with the wagon, in the northbound lane of Challenger Way,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“The driver of the Honda did not show any signs of impairment or being under the influence,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were released.

UPDATE: The deceased has been identified as 67-year-old Fredrick Garrabrant.

–