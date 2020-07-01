Agents of Discovery program returns to Palmdale

PALMDALE – In celebration of July being Parks Make Life Better Month, the City of Palmdale’s parks and recreation department is teaming up again with Agents of Discovery and the California Park & Recreation Society to offer a fun new way to explore Marie Kerr and Courson Parks.

Through the fun and educational Agents of Discovery app, participating “agents” are encouraged to visit various locations to earn real-life and digital rewards. Kids and their families can participate in the campaign by downloading the Agents of Discovery mobile app to access free “missions” (games) at each of the participating locations. Missions are completed by solving educational “challenges” (questions) created by the site’s interpreters in order to learn about local ecosystems, culture, and history.

“During these unprecedented times, it is beneficial to give parents and educators digital tools to turn their home and backyard into a fun and safe educational environment,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

To participate, simply download the free app to your phone or smart device (available at Google Play or the App Store), and visit the Marie Kerr Park, located at 39700 30th St. West, or Courson Park, located at 38226 10th Street East. Then join in on the fun while safely social distancing and enjoying the outdoors at the parks to solve the challenges and complete the mission.

“These missions can be played from home,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Coordinator Rachel Serrano. “Just search for Marie Kerr Park Mission or Melville J. Courson Park Mission to play.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

