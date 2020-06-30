Woman with mental capacity of 10-year-old missing from Lancaster area

LANCASTER – A 31-year-old woman with the mental capacity of a 10- year-old went missing early Monday in Lancaster.

Jessica Lynn “Jesse” Reeves was last seen about midnight near her home in the 44000 block of Elm Avenue, between West Avenue J-4 and West Avenue J-8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She was wearing a dark blue sweater, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and a rainbow-colored necklace.

Reeves is described as white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 300 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair, the sheriff’s department reported.

Anyone with information about Reeves’ whereabouts was encouraged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

