Clerk killed in Lancaster shooting; suspect sought

LANCASTER – A clerk at a gas station in Lancaster was shot and killed during a robbery Monday night, and the shooter is at large, authorities said.
It happened around 8:23 p.m. Monday, June 29, on the 500 block of West Avenue J, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“The suspect entered the business and shot the victim, who was an employee, in what detectives believe to be an armed robbery,” a sheriff’s statement said.
The victim, 30-year-old Sean Searcy of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
“At the time of the incident, there was nobody inside the store… detectives are reviewing video footage from the store itself and neighboring businesses,” sheriff’s Lt. Hugo Reynaga said at the scene.
There were no witnesses to the actual crime but there were witnesses outside the store who saw the suspect fleeing the scene, Reynaga said.
The suspect was described as a white man with a thin build, who wore a purple pattern face mask or face covering, a black hooded sweatshirt, and dark blue pants, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
