Palmdale accepting applications for Al Fresco Outdoor Dining Program

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is accepting applications from restaurants who wish to participate in the new Al Fresco Outdoor Dining Program, designed to allow restaurants to temporarily expand dine-in service to public sidewalks and/or off-street parking areas.

There is no cost to apply. Applications are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/alfresco.

“Our goal in creating ‘Al Fresco’ is to continue to support our local business during these tough times and provide them with as many tools as possible to succeed,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the City’s eateries have had dine-in occupancy restricted to 65% capacity with a mandated six feet of social distancing. The new program allows restaurant to temporarily add outdoor seating to help them comply with these requirements.

“We have a lot of great restaurants in Palmdale and they’re a vital part of our economy,” said Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa. “This program will help them survive and hopefully even thrive during these challenging times.”

“Through our various town halls and discussions with our local businesses, we heard their concerns and needs to continue operating in order to stay open,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy. “I commend our Economic Development staff for thinking outside the box and coming up with a creative and effective means to help our restaurants when they need it most.”

For more information, contact the Economic Development Division by emailing economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org or by calling 661-267-5125.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

