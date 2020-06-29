Hundreds show up for free milk in Lancaster

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster partnered with the Brockman Institute and the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Saturday to distribute thousands of gallons of whole milk to the community.

At least 1,000 residents came out for the drive-up event, which was held from 9 a.m. to noon at The Hangar, home of the Lancaster JetHawks, located at 45116 Valley Central Way.

The free milk was available to all residents in the Antelope Valley, with no eligibility requirements.

“It helps us a lot because we’ve been out of work,” said a female driver who received free milk Saturday.

Four gallons of whole milk were distributed to each vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis.

John Croker, of the Brockman Institute, said the organization has been hosting milk distribution events around Los Angeles since June 11.

“We’re just happy that we could be a part of something good for folks right now during this pandemic when people’s lives are hurting. It is a ministry, and hats off to all those who helped here in the Antelope Valley,” said Croker, who is also an Antelope Valley resident.

“The city of Lancaster asked us to get some volunteers for this milk driver and Grace Chapel was so happy to be here,” said Grace Chapel Community Pastor Jeremy Hartley. “It is going really well and we’re so glad that the community can come out and serve the rest of the community who is in need.”