Help Lancaster detectives ID burglary suspects

by

[Image via LASD]
LANCASTER – If you recognize the individuals in this image, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspects are wanted for burglary.

They are accused of breaking into a local residence.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Keesee at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.]

 

 

6 comments for "Help Lancaster detectives ID burglary suspects"

  2. We get robbed of tax dollars on stupid projects like Eye in the Sky, Traction Seal, Ecolution, etc. on a daily basis. The culprits are on Fern Street.

    Reply

  4. Ron:

    Haven’t you seen those terrifying roving mobs of Asian medical students marauding, pillaging, raping, kidnapping, burning and rioting between classes and exams? Happens all the time, lol.

    MAGA/KAG ********** TRUMP in 2020 ***************USA, USA, USA

    Reply

    • Trumpist #1: No doubt all the roving bands of communist Chinese (Asian medical students) encircling your house, along with all the roving bands of anyone else that isn’t to your liking.

      Reply

      • You taking that seriously shows what a humorless, scolding, nit-picking personality you have. You must be real fun at a party.

        As a matter of fact, you remind me of our resident moralizing transexual know-it-all who told us that coronavirus wasn’t dangerous and is too gutless to use her old handle.

        Reply

