LANCASTER – If you recognize the individuals in this image, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.
The suspects are wanted for burglary.
They are accused of breaking into a local residence.
Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Keesee at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.]
6 comments for "Help Lancaster detectives ID burglary suspects"
