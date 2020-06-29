10 arrested, none for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but 10 people were arrested for other violations at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint in Palmdale Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, June 26, to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 27, in the southbound lanes of 10th Street West at Technology Drive, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

Ten drivers were cited for operating a vehicle while unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license

Three vehicles were towed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will continue to hold DUI/driver’s license checkpoints throughout the year, according to the sheriff’s news release.

“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. As businesses continue to reopen, including bars and restaurants, impaired driving remains a top traffic safety concern,” the news release states.

Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. Funding for the operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

