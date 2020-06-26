‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks go on sale in Palmdale June 28; city reminds residents of hefty fines for using illegal fireworks

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is reminding residents that there are hefty fines for individuals caught using illegal fireworks within city limits.

“Illegal fireworks are not allowed anywhere in Palmdale or in the Los Angeles County portion of the Antelope Valley,” said Palmdale Mayor Hofbauer said. “These are the type that explode or shoot up in the air and they are dangerous and cause a real threat to life and property. If people are caught using illegal fireworks in Palmdale, they will be facing a $2,500 fine for a first offense, $5,000 for a second offense and $10,000 for a third offense.”

The use of illegal fireworks may be reported by calling the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400, emailing publicsafety@cityofpalmdale.com, or reporting them online 24/7 at www.cityofpalmdale.org/reportfireworks.

Safe and Sane fireworks on sale June 28-July 5

Safe and Sane fireworks, the kind that do not shoot up into the air or cause exploding sounds, go on sale in the city of Palmdale at noon on Sunday, June 28, through noon on Sunday, July 5. The Palmdale City Council approved issuing permits for 39 nonprofit organizations to sell Safe and Sane fireworks at its June 2 meeting. Only nonprofit organizations that have headquarters in Palmdale or have more than 50 percent of their membership residing in Palmdale and have a minimum of 20 members are eligible to apply for fireworks booths. Only one booth is allowed per organization.

The number of booths allowed is calculated at one booth per every 3,000 residents. Based upon current population estimates, a maximum of 52 booths would be allowed to be established in the year 2020, of which 39 have been filled by qualifying organizations.

Organization booths must pass an inspection by the Los Angeles County Fire Department before the Public Safety Division will issue the fireworks permit. Fireworks may be purchased by those who are age 16 and older in the city of Palmdale. Proof of age may be requested for purchase.

“Safe and Sane” fireworks may only be used during the time frame of noon on June 28th through noon on July 5th. The use of “Safe and Sane” fireworks outside of this time frame is considered illegal and subject to fines. City officials are reminding residents to only use fireworks where legal and safe. Educational materials and “No Fireworks Zone” maps will be available at each booth.

Approved organizations

Adorable Bay’s Jump Start, 1301 West Rancho Vista Boulevard (across from 24 Hour Fitness) American Indian Little League, 39626 10th Street West (east side of 10th Street West, south of Applebee’s, west of Ashley’s Furniture) Antelope Valley Desert Divers, Inc., 5038 West Avenue N (south side of Avenue N in Smart & Final parking lot) AV Youth Athletics, Inc., 1123 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Mall entrance at 10th Street West) Bet-El Casa De Dios, 39700 30th Street West (Marie Kerr Park parking lot off of 30th Street West) Cornerstone Apostolic Church of Antelope Valley, 3027 West Rancho Vista Boulevard (north side of West Rancho Vista Boulevard, west of 30th Street West in Vons parking lot) Crosswind Community Church, 41337 10th Street West (parking lot along the west side of 10th Street West, north of Avenue M-14) DDE Academy, Inc., 37716 55th Street East (Domenic Massari Park parking lot at south side of Avenue R, east side of 55th Street East) EHS Football Boosters Club, 38118 47th Street East (parking lot of Vallarta) Gospel of Christ Christian Fellowship, 190 Sierra Court Great Commission Community Solutions, Northwest corner of West Rancho Vista Boulevard, west of Avenue O-8 Highland High School Instrumental Music Booster Club, 2535 East Avenue S (parking lot on the north side of Avenue S, east of 25th Street East between Carl’s Jr. and Taco Bell) Iglesia Emmanuel Antelope Valley, 2419 East Avenue S (west side of 25th Street East, north of Avenue S in Food 4 Less parking lot) Kiwanis Club of Palmdale, 1803 East Palmdale Boulevard (north side of Palmdale Boulevard, west of 20th Street East in Vallarta parking lot) Knight High School Wrestling Team Booster Club, 5100 East Avenue S (Yellen Park) LACOSEPA, 440 East Palmdale Boulevard Littlerock High School Band Boosters, 4644 East Avenue S (south side of Avenue S, west of 47th Street East) Living in Christ Faith Ministries, Inc., 37218 47th Street East (east side of 47th Street East, north of Avenue S in Stater Bros. parking lot) Love and Grace Christian Fellowship Church, Inc., West side of Sierra Highway, south of West Rancho Vista Boulevard in dirt lot Marine Corps League, Antelope Valley Detachment 930, 3005 East Palmdale Boulevard (parking lot at northeast corner of Palmdale Boulevard and 30th Street East) Next Dimension Ministries Church, Southeast corner of Sierra Highway and Avenue S Nueva Vida En Cristo Antelope Valley, 2534 East Avenue S Palmdale Band Booster Club, 2137 East Avenue R (north side of East Avenue R in the Palmdale High School parking lot) Palmdale Chamber of Commerce, 40130 10th Street West (east side of 10th Street West, south of Avenue O-4 in parking lot) Palmdale Elks Lodge #2027, 37951 47th Street East (west side of 47th Street East, south of Avenue R in Tom’s #27 parking lot) Palmdale Lions Club, 2049 East Palmdale Boulevard Palmdale Little League, Dirt lot west of 38203 47th Street East Palmdale Repertory Theatre, 37140 47th Street East (south side of Avenue S, east of 47th Street East in Walmart parking lot) Palmdale Vineyard, Dirt lot south of 41520 10th Street West Raise Praise Ministries, 856 West Palmdale Boulevard St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 4343 Pearblossom Highway (dirt lot north side of Pearblossom Highway, east side of 45th Street East) St. Stephen’s of the Valley Lutheran Church, 38727 Tierra Subida Avenue (west side of 10th Street West, south of Palmdale Boulevard in Albertson’s parking lot) The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, 39940 10th Street West (east side of 10th Street West, south of Avenue O-8, east of Panda Express) The Palmdale Aerospace Academy PTSO, 3875 West Rancho Vista Boulevard USS Naval Sea Cadets Corps, 39180 10th Street West Victory Outreach, 37419 25th Street East (west side of 25th Street East, north of Avenue R-12 in the parking lot) Water of Life of Antelope Valley, Inc., 39522 10th Street West (south side of Rancho Vista Boulevard between Edible Arrangements and The Habit) Word of Life Outreach Ministries, Inc., 5645 East Avenue T (north side of East Avenue T, west of Fort Tejon Road) World Harvest Christian Outreach, 120 West Palmdale Boulevard (south side of Palmdale Boulevard between Red Roof Inn and empty building)

The city of Palmdale is the only municipality in the Antelope Valley in which “Safe and Sane” fireworks may be legally sold and discharged on private property. However, the housing community Anaverde, all areas south of the California Aqueduct, and locations in the Rancho Vista area are “no fireworks zones” and MAY NOT use any fireworks at all since they are in high risk fire areas.

The “no fireworks zone” is generally described as the area within the city of Palmdale which lies along the following lines: beginning at the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and 30th Street West, areas south and west of Rancho Vista Boulevard, north to Avenue N-8; south and west of Avenue N-8 from Rancho Vista Boulevard to 55th Street West; west of 55th Street West; and south from 55th Street West to 60th Street West (Godde Hill Road).

“Our website, www.cityofpalmdale.org, has an interactive map that allows residents to enter their address so they can see if they live in the ‘No Fireworks Zone’ where ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks are NOT allowed,” Hofbauer said.

For more information, call public safety at 661-267-5170.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–