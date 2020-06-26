Funeral set for Robert Fuller; family attorney debunks rumors

PALMDALE – Public memorial services will be held next week for Robert Fuller, the 24-year-old man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale on June 10.

The public viewing will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 29, and the homegoing service will start at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, both at Living Stone Cathedral of Worship, located at 37721 100th Street East in Littlerock. The homegoing service on Tuesday will be officiated by Bishop Kenneth C. Ulmer, Senior Pastor of Faithful Central Bible Church; he will also deliver the eulogy. Sanctuary seating is by invitation only, and face masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced. Additionally, the service will be live-streamed.

Fuller was found with a rope around his neck about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, in Poncitlan Square, across from Palmdale City Hall. Authorities initially said the death appeared to be a suicide, although an official cause of death has not been made.

Hundreds of local residents have taken part in vigils and protests since Fuller’s death, with many condemning what they saw as a rush to judgment to suspect suicide without examining the possibility of foul play.

Among those demanding answers is Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, who was born and raised in Palmdale. George is helping the Fuller family by paying for the funeral services.

“On behalf of the family, we are extremely appreciative of Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George’s financial and emotional support of the Fuller family in this very difficult time,” said Fuller family attorney Jamon R. Hicks of Douglas/Hicks Law.

Hicks also gave an update on the death investigation and addressed online rumors about the case.

“I am happy to announce that the independent autopsy is complete, and we are waiting for testing results,” Hicks said. “I am also happy to share that Robert Fuller’s family has met with the lead detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and are looking forward to meeting with Sheriff Alex Villanueva. We have also maintained contact with the City of Palmdale. Everything is moving forward according to plan.”

Hick’s continued: “I also want to put to rest several rumors circulating on social media claiming that Mr. Fuller was the suspect in an outstanding child molestation case and that a suicide note was found at the scene. These rumors have no basis in fact and are an attempt to further assassinate the character of Mr. Fuller. It is sad that there are people seeking to tarnish this young man’s reputation even after his death. His family has the right to grieve in peace over his loss and not be bothered with baseless rumors.”

