Palmdale to open pools this Friday

PALMDALE — The city of Palmdale will open its four pools this Friday, June 26, for residents to enjoy as summer has arrived.

“We are all excited to welcome residents back,” said Palmdale’s Director of Parks and Recreation Keri Smith. “All our beautiful city pools, including our newly remodeled Courson Park pool, are clean and ready to open.”

To comply with governmental requirements and promote social distancing, pool capacity and availability will be limited. As a result, programs will be limited to recreation swim, lap swim, new senior lap swim and group swim lessons designed to accommodate as many residents as possible.

“We are undergoing many operational changes for the health and safety of our guests and staff,” said Smith. “A significant change is that our pools are not available for drop-in use due to occupancy limits. Also, we are no longer accepting cash transactions, per State and local recommendations to ensure contactless transactions for the safety of everyone.”

Swim programs that will begin on Friday will include Lap Swim (ages 14-64), New Senior Lap Swim (ages 65+ only) and Recreation Swim. Participants will need to purchase a membership and reserve their spot at the pool. Membership and reservations are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/aquatics.

“We are also now offering new tiered pricing for memberships, making your swim experience even more affordable,” Smith added. “Purchase your membership and reserve your spot now.”

Session A Swim Lessons will begin Wednesday, July 1. This program will be viewable online on Thursday, June 25, and registration will open at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at www.PlayPalmdale.com.

To learn more about the enhanced health and safety measures to protect pool guests and staff visit: www.cityofpalmdale.org/Aquatics.

“We remain hopeful that COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted to allow DryTown Water Park to open this summer,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “However, we are pleased to share that all 2020 DryTown season passes will be honored through the end of the 2021 season.”

“Our Parks and Recreation team are eager to restore services as allowed over the upcoming days, weeks, and months ahead,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

For more information and updates, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–