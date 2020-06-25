Palmdale man killed in single-vehicle crash on Sierra Highway

PALMDALE – A 23-year-old Palmdale man allegedly speeding and driving recklessly was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Sierra Highway, authorities said.

The motorist, identified Heriberto C. Sanchez, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, on Sierra Highway north of Sierra Hills Lane, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Witnesses told CHP officers that Sanchez was speeding northbound in the southbound lane of Sierra Highway and “unsafely passing additional vehicles while traveling over the double yellow lines,” the CHP report states.

Sanchez was unable to negotiate a curve in the road and traveled onto the dirt shoulder, where his vehicle crashed into a wooden power pole, according to the CHP report.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

“Tragically, another life was lost here in the Antelope Valley. This is the 17th person killed so far this year in Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction (SR-14 and unincorporated Los Angeles County). You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired and always wearing your seatbelt,” CHP officials said in the report.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Recalde at the Antelope Valley Area CHP office at 661-948-8541.

