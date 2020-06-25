One killed, six detained following crash involving pursuit suspect in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A pedestrian was killed and six juveniles were detained Wednesday evening following a collision involving a pursuit suspect in Palmdale.

The crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, near East Avenue S and Sierra Highway, according to the watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station.

The suspect vehicle was wanted in connection “with a felony suspect considered armed and dangerous,” authorities said.

Deputies were pursuing the suspect but called the chase off because of the suspect’s high speed. Shortly after, the suspect crashed on a bike path near the intersection.

“We heard this huge crash and ran outside and saw this horrific scene … and a guy freaking out because he just saw something horrible and two girls getting arrested,” witness Jennifer Miguel, who lives near the crash site, told reporters.

“It was literally like a sonic boom right next to your house … and just screams, horrible screams.”

A woman was declared dead at the scene and deputies took six juveniles into custody, authorities said.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

