L.A. County extends eviction moratorium to July 31

LAKE LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended its countywide eviction moratorium to July 31 in response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 health emergency.

The temporary eviction moratorium covers all residential and commercial tenants in Los Angeles County, except those who live or conduct business in cities that have already enacted their own eviction moratoria. The moratorium includes a ban on evictions for nonpayment of rent, if the tenant can show they have been financially impacted by the health emergency, among other protections.

The order also extends the temporary rent freeze in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, including Lake Los Angeles, Quartz Hill, and Littlerock. Property owners may not increase rent for rental units or spaces covered by L.A. County’s Rent Stabilization and Mobilehome Rent Stabilization ordinances.

These actions are retroactive to March 4, 2020.

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA), at the directive of the Board of Supervisors, will work to educate renters and property owners of these new rules.

In the interest of both property owners and tenants, DCBA has developed guidelines to help landlords understand the County’s temporary Eviction Moratorium and take proactive steps now. The Guidelines, available at dcba.lacounty.gov/noevictions, include the following topics that owners should consider as they plan for the months ahead:

Applicability for residential and commercial tenants

How to determine reasonable financial impacts

Notice requirements and documentation

Guidance for repayment of rent once the moratorium is lifted

Resolving disputes between landlords and tenants

DCBA also provides expanded foreclosure prevention assistance for landlords with 15 or fewer units. For more information, contact a DCBA Rent Stabilization counselor by calling 833-223-RENT (7368); email rent@dcba.lacounty.gov; or visit rent.lacounty.gov.

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

–