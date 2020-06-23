L.A. County looks to expand mental health outreach to Latino communities

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to look for ways to expand mental health services — in partnership with faith-based organizations and community clinics — for immigrant communities suffering due to the coronavirus.

Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn co-authored a motion asking that the county seek funding to train more community health workers, known by many Latinos as promotores de salud. Promotores are seen as trusted advisors in the community and can educate local residents about their options for help.

“Our communities of color are on the front lines of this pandemic and are unable to telecommute, which adds to their stress and anxiety,” Solis said. “Sadly, many Latinos lack access to quality mental health care, but through our partnership with Dr. Cynthia Telles of UCLA’s Hispanic Neuropsychiatric Center of Excellence, we are ramping up our services to individuals who are suffering silently. There is no stigma in seeking help from mental health professionals. It is a sign of strength, and I want everyone to know they can reach out to us if they are feeling overwhelmed by COVID-19.”

At a Monday news conference, Solis cited data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that Latinos nationwide have been hardest hit with coronavirus-related job losses, resulting in an 18.9% rate of unemployment.

“As you know, this statistic does not include our undocumented communities,” Solis said Monday.

The struggle to put food on the table for their families is creating psychological distress for many residents, and Solis said she wants to make certain everyone is aware of available county mental health resources.

In addition to training more than 140 promotores to date, the county’s Department of Mental Health is partnering with UCLA’s Hispanic Neuropsychiatric Center of Excellence to train bilingual/bicultural neuropsychologists to meet the emerging mental health needs of underserved immigrant communities affected by COVID-19.

Hahn said faith-based organizations have helped support these efforts to reach immigrant communities who may be distrustful of government resources, worried about the potential for deportation or wary of the stigma associated with mental health treatment.

“The isolation from physical distancing and the stress from economic hardship and uncertainty are taking a toll on everyone,” Hahn said. “And it’s times like these that many people turn to their places of worship and their faith-based communities for support and comfort. Through this program we can train faith leaders to provide mental health support during this trying time.”

Representatives from more than 26 churches have completed mental health training to help communities deal with COVID-19. More than 60 faith-based organizations are scheduled to take part in upcoming virtual training.

The board directed the CEO to report back in 30 days on the feasibility of expanding those efforts, including identifying ongoing funding sources.

Jorge Partida, the chief of psychology for the Department of Mental Health, also pointed to the outsize effect of COVID-19 on Latino communities during the Monday news conference.

“In the Latino community, we know that we are disproportionately impacted due to many factors, including overcrowding and living circumstances, lack of employment,” Partida said.

Countywide, the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and related deaths are found in the Latino population. Black and Latino residents are dying at the same rate per 100,000 people, which is nearly twice the rate of white residents.

If not treated now, related mental health problems could affect these families for years, experts warned.

“We recognize that if we don’t deal with these preventative, easier-to-implement solutions now, our Latino community and other underserved communities will be seeing the full impact … in years to come by demonstrating more serious neuropsychological and psychological concerns,” Partida said.

“We have an obligation to mitigate this harm.”

