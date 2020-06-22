Man dies in two-truck crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 27-year-old Lancaster man was killed and two other men were injured when two trucks collided in Lancaster Sunday evening, authorities said.

It happened around 5:41 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at the intersection of Avenue H and 90th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

A 34-year-old Glendale man drove a 1999 Ford F-350 truck eastbound on Avenue H, directly into the path of a 2001 Dodge 3500 truck that was traveling northbound on 90th Street East, the CHP report states.

The northbound truck crashed into the eastbound truck and the driver of the northbound truck was killed. His name name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 27-year-old man from Lancaster, according to the CHP report.

The driver of the eastbound truck, Mikael Mezhlumyan, was hospitalized with moderate injuries, and his passenger, 31-year-old Edik Mezhlumyan of Tujunga, was hospitalized with major injuries, the CHP report states.

The collision is still under investigation, and neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been involved, CHP officials said.

The CHP shut down the intersection where the crash happened for several hours.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Rogers at the CHP Antelope Valley Office at 661-948-8541.

–