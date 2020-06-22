Firefighters battle brush fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Los Angeles County firefighters — with an assist from Kern County crews and the U.S. Forest Service — stopped the forward progress of a brush fire Sunday afternoon that charred about 47 acres of grass in Lancaster and burned one small outbuilding, officials said.

The blaze, which ignited in the area of Lancaster Road and 245th Street West, was called in just before 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21, said L.A. County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters. Forward progress of the fire was halted at about 2:30 p.m.

One small outbuilding was destroyed, Dispatch Supervisor Cheryl Sims said.

The LACFD sent seven engines to the scene, Peters said. Kern County sent one engine and the forest service sent seven engines.

Also battling the flames were five hand crews and four county helicopters. The Forest Service also sent one water-dropping helicopter to the scene, Peters said.

No injuries were reported.

