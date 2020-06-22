Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A male driver in Lancaster died Sunday night after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a telephone pole at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 7:59 p.m. Sunday, June 21, on Avenue I between 15th and 17th Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The male motorist was driving a Chevrolet Camaro westbound on Avenue I “at a high rate of speed, and lost control of his vehicle. The Camaro skidded into a telephone pole, shearing the telephone pole from its base, and causing fatal injuries to the driver,” the news release states. The driver’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a man in his 20’s according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office..

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Speed appears to have been a factor in this collision. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-948-8466.

