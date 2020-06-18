LA County announces nail salons, spas, tattoo shops, bars and wineries reopening

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County again loosened its coronavirus health restrictions, allowing more businesses to reopen beginning Friday, June 19, provided they meet required safety protocols.

The businesses cleared to reopen are personal care services such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, body art studios, piercing shops, massage therapy, skincare and cosmetology businesses, and bars, wineries, breweries and tasting rooms.

These businesses will be able to open, in some cases at limited capacity, once they have the appropriate infection control and distancing requirements in place.

Highlights of the guidelines for reopening are:

All employees and customers will be screened for symptoms, including cough and fever. Anyone feeling unwell should stay home.

Customers must wear a face covering at all times unless exempted for a particular service.

Physical distancing must be maintained and capacity will be limited.

Waiting rooms will be limited or closed and amenities, such as magazines, will be removed.

Reservations are required for personal services.

Contactless forms of payments are encouraged.

Additional information for individual sectors:

Nail Services

Staff must wear a cloth face covering at all times. Staff may be required to wear a respirator, which is necessary when ventilation is insufficient to reduce exposure below permissible exposure limits established in state code.

For certain procedures workers may need to wear, in addition to their face covering, a face shield and gloves.

Customers may not receive multiple services, for example a manicure and a pedicure, at the same time.

Reservations are required.

Esthetician, Skin Care, Electrolysis and Cosmetology Services

Customers must wear face coverings at all times while in the facility, except when the face-covering must be removed for the performance of services involving that part of the face.

In addition to face coverings, staff are required to wear a face shield when they are providing services that do not enable the client to wear a face covering. Staff should also wear disposable gloves throughout the entire esthetic service.

Massage Services

Staff must wash their hands before any services are provided.

Customers must wear face coverings during the entirety of the massage service.

Hand treatments will be provided as the last part of the service.

Tattoo and Piercing Services

Gloves are required throughout the tattoo and piercing sessions.

Mouth/nose area piercings and tattooing are suspended.

Bars and wineries

Bars and wineries may serve only alcohol and the establishment does not need to be affiliated with food services, as the previous order required.

Customers will not be able to order drinks at the bar or counter.

Capacity is limited to 50% and customers will need to be seated to order and consume beverages.

No entertainment is allowed.

In addition, protests and faith-based services held outdoors will no longer have limits on how many people can participate, starting Friday, June 19.

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

–