LASD: 343 employees, 2,592 jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday that 343 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began, along with 2,592 inmates in the county jail system.

According to statistics released Wednesday morning, 264 department employees are currently quarantined, and 1,866 have returned to work after being quarantined.

Of the 343 employees who tested positive, 243 are sworn personnel and the remainder are civilian personnel. Of the 264 employees currently quarantined, 158 are sworn personnel and the remainder are civilian personnel. And of the 1,866 employees who have returned to work after being quarantined, 1,331 are sworn personnel and the remainder are civilian.

In the jail system, 2,196 inmates are currently quarantined, and 77 are in isolation. Of those in isolation, 53 have tested positive and the remainder have been tested, but results are pending.

Isolation is defined as being for “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” while quarantine is for “individuals who have had close contact of 10 minutes or more with a person currently under observation.”

On June 1, Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County’s public health director, confirmed the county’s first known case of a jail inmate dying due to the virus.

More information is available on the department’s coronavirus updates page, https://lasd.org/covid19updates.

