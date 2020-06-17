Lancaster launches Grocery Workers Appreciation Program

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster has launched the Grocery Workers Appreciation Program in recognition of Lancaster’s frontline grocery workers serving the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this program, eligible grocery workers who are customers of Lancaster Choice Energy (LCE) will receive a one-time credit of up to $50 on their LCE charges.

“Undoubtedly, when they selected this career, most grocery workers never anticipated finding themselves on the front lines of a global pandemic,” said Mayor R. Rex Parris. “With the Grocery Workers Appreciation Program, we aim to provide a small token of our appreciation for the grocery store employees who diligently provide our community’s essential needs throughout the ongoing public health crisis.”

The first 1,000 qualifying grocery workers will be awarded the reimbursement. Application submissions are now being accepted at https://www.lancasterchoiceenergy.com/grocery-workers-appreciation-program/.

Eligible applicants must be in good standing with LCE and provide current proof of employment at a qualifying grocery store. By definition, grocery stores include traditional supermarkets (Albertson’s, Food 4 Less, etc.), superstores carrying fresh or preserved food (Target, Walmart, Costco, etc.), and locally-owned specialty grocery stores such as Ben’s Butcher Block and The Whole Wheatery.

Applicants will be notified of approval within five business days and receive a credit on their next bill. The credit, which is limited to one per household, cannot exceed the amount of the LCE charges on the current monthly bill.

The Grocery Workers Appreciation Program lasts until Aug. 30 or until funds are exhausted. For questions related to the program, call 661-723-6233 or visit LancasterChoiceEnergy.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–