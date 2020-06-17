LACSD deputy fatally shoots Robert Fuller’s half-brother in Kern County

ROSAMOND – A half-brother of Robert Fuller was shot to death by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon in Kern County, a Fuller family attorney confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, in the 3400 block of 15th Street West, about six blocks from Rosamond Boulevard, where deputies with a specialized unit were conducting “an investigation,” according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau were actively searching for a kidnap, spousal abuse, assault with a deadly weapon suspect,” Lt. Robert Westphal told reporters at the scene.

“During the surveillance, they spotted who they believed to be the suspect. They followed the suspect for awhile and attempted to do a traffic stop on the suspect. When the suspect stopped his vehicle, he opened the door and began shooting at the deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” Westphal said.

The suspect was struck several times in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene, Westphal said.

A woman who was in the vehicle suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, Westphal said. Her condition was not disclosed.

Robert Fuller’s family attorney, Jamon Hicks, released the following statement Wednesday evening: “This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Kern County. At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team [don’t] have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected.”

Robert Fuller’s body was found with a rope around his neck around 3:40 a.m. June 10 in Poncitlan Square, across from Palmdale City Hall. Authorities initially said the death appeared to be a suicide, although an official cause of death has not been made.

On Monday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into Robert Fuller’s death — with cooperation from state and federal agencies.

Previous related stories:

Family hires attorney, seeks independent autopsy in Robert Fuller’s death

Watch: Villanueva vows thorough probe into hanging death in Palmdale

Robert Fuller death: Hundreds protest in Palmdale; city & county officials request probe by State AG

Watch: Demand grows for full investigation into death of Robert Fuller in Palmdale

Suspected suicide: Body found hanging from tree in Poncitlan Square, Palmdale issues statement

–