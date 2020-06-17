Information sought in hit-and-run death in Palmdale

PALMDALE -Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man in Palmdale on June 12.

The fatal collision happened around 9 p.m. Friday, June 12, on Rancho Vista Boulevard between 25th Street West and 27th Street West, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station news release that identified the victim as “Daryl Baker, a husband and father of two.”

Baker was crossing the street when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival, according to Detective Danielle Day.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Day at 661-272-2423 or email ddday@lasd.org.