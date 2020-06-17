Artists encouraged to enter “Antelopes on Parade” design competition

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s public art program and the Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH) have announced a call to artists to participate in the latest iteration of Antelopes on Parade.

Taking place every 10 years, Antelopes on Parade celebrates the richness of the region by inviting artists from the Antelope Valley and surrounding mountain and desert communities to create original artworks on 54-inch-tall by 40-inch-wide fiberglass antelope sculptures.

Eight antelope designs will be selected to be produced by the submitting artist and put on display throughout Palmdale and Lancaster. The completed antelopes will make their debut on Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Kaleidoscope Art and Music Festival held at the Palmdale Amphitheater.

Selected artists will be paid a $250 honorarium for their time and design, plus an additional $100 materials stipend will also be made available to each selected artist for the purchase of materials needed to execute their design.

There are fees to enter, and only online entries can be accepted. For an application and a complete list of rules and regulations, and eligible zip codes, visit https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=7861

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

