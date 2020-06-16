New housing program for AVC students experiencing homelessness

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster, in partnership with Antelope Valley College and Antelope Valley Partners for Health, announced the launch of a new program to assist AVC students experiencing homelessness. The pilot program, A Place in Time, provides long-term housing for students, while also providing them with supportive services to facilitate the students’ success.

“It is important that every student has access to the resources they need to take advantage of those opportunities,” said City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “Unfortunately, there are many students who find themselves without a home, which is a setback that a college student shouldn’t have to face. A Place in Time will provide stability and support to ensure that those students get the help they need to experience growth, success, and a brighter future.”

A Place in Time is made possible by an award-winning program that is being reimagined and expanded to respond to the community’s needs. The City will repurpose three existing community homes for this program.

“We are so grateful to work with the City of Lancaster and AV Partners for Health in providing housing to students who otherwise would not have a place to live,” said Antelope Valley College Superintendent/President Ed Knudson. “The ability to provide basic needs to our students, as well as a support system that champions their journey, makes their success that much more possible.”

AVC’s role in the program will be to screen students, determine eligibility, provide referrals, and offer financial assistance. Students will also have access to the college’s food pantry, tutoring services, and other capacity-building opportunities.

AVPH will manage the homes, provide case management, and connect the students to supportive services as needed. This includes helping each student formulate an exit strategy with plans for housing and their next steps in life upon graduation.

“We are very excited to partner in this innovative program that aligns so perfectly with AVPH’s mission to educate, strengthen, and advocate for the community through services and partnerships, achieving optimal health and quality of life for AV residents,” said AVPH’s Executive Director, Michelle Fluke. “We are thrilled to provide services that will greatly improve these students’ quality of life and look forward to further strengthening our community through A Place in Time.”

The program launches in time to support students for the summer, as all AVC’s Summer 2020 courses will be delivered by remote instruction online. Once the program has been established and refined, the hope is to replicate it in additional Community Homes.

AVC reports having nearly 500 enrolled students who are homeless. This pilot program seeks to focus on the individual student and address factors contributing to homelessness.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

–