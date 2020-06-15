Free summer lunch and snack program begins June 16

LITTLEROCK – Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation’s Free Summer Lunch and Snack Program begins on Tuesday, June 16, at four parks and one school in Lake Los Angeles, Littlerock, Sun Village and Pearblossom.

Children and youth ages 18 and under receive a “grab and go” lunch and snack that include vegetables, fruits, seeds and healthy dairy products like milk, string cheese and yogurt.

Lunch will be served 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The program starts Tuesday, June 16, and concludes Friday, Aug. 7. There will be no lunch and snack on July 3.

Due to health and safety restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, lunch and snack will be available for pick up only. Face coverings and physical distancing of six feet are required. For convenience, lunch and snack can be picked up simultaneously.

Created to help reduce the growing percentage of young people in the United States challenged by obesity or lack of consistent access to wholesome meals, the program aims to provide a healthy alternative for students when school is out for the summer.

In order for participating parks to qualify for the program, they must service areas within the geographical boundaries of elementary, middle, or high school attendance areas with at least 50% of its students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

Countywide, the meals will be distributed at 49 locations.

Locally, the meals will be distributed at:

Everett Martin Park, 35548 92nd St. East, Littlerock.

Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Avenue R, Sun Village

Pearblossom Park, 33922 121st St East, Pearblossom

Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Avenue P, Lake Los Angeles

Vista San Gabriel Elementary, 18020 East Ave O, Lake Los Angeles

Visit parks.lacounty.gov/summerlunch for a list of Free Summer Lunch and Snack locations.

