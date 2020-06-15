Due dates extended 90 days for traffic tickets, minor infractions

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Superior Court announced Monday that the due date for traffic tickets and minor infractions has been pushed back 90 days, and many citations can be resolved online or by phone.

Court workers are mailing out roughly 256,000 information packets to residents with traffic and other citations to help people understand their options for fighting or paying a ticket online or by phone, part of an effort to reduce court appearances to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The court clerk’s office opened for the first time Monday, June 15, but in order to enforce social distancing, individuals are required to make a reservation in advance for in-person services.

Appearances on traffic and non-traffic citations scheduled between March 17 and June 22 have been rescheduled and notifications of the new dates have been sent. Due dates for all tickets with a date to appear have been extended 90 days.

Individuals cited for violations can contest a ticket without appearing in court and can also make an agreement to pay fines over time online.

The packets include instructions and answers to frequently asked questions in English and Spanish.

More information can be found on the court’s traffic webpage at http://www.lacourt.org/division/traffic/traffic2.aspx or by calling the clerk or an automated traffic assistance number provided at many of the county courthouses.

–