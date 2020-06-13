High-speed chase ends in shootout in Palmdale; carjack suspect shot, wounded

PALMDALE – Three men suspected of an armed carjacking in South Gate led California Highway Patrol officers and sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed freeway chase that ended in a shootout in Palmdale Friday night, with one of the suspects struck several times, authorities said.

The deputy-involved shooting happened around 9:19 p.m. Friday, June 12, at 20th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Detectives have learned that the three suspects who were involved in this incident committed an armed carjacking in the City of South Gate earlier in the day. The vehicle that was stolen had tracking software,” the news release states.

The tracking company contacted the California Highway Patrol, and officers located the vehicle on the 14 Freeway just north of the 5 Freeway. CHP officers followed the vehicle into the Agua Dulce area, requested help from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, and initiated a pursuit along the 14 Freeway “at high rates of speed,” according to the sheriff’s news release.

The suspect vehicle exited the 14 Freeway on Palmdale Boulevard and continued eastbound to 20th Street East, where the chase ended in a shootout, sheriff’s officials said.

“All three suspects exited their vehicle armed. One of the suspects armed with a shotgun immediately surrendered. The other two suspects, armed with handguns, engaged both deputies and highway patrol officers, firing multiple rounds at them,” the sheriff’s news release states.

“At that time an officer-involved shooting occurred during which one of the suspects was struck several times. The suspect was taken to an area hospital and is being treated for his injuries. The third suspect surrendered without being injured,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The condition of the wounded suspect was not immediately available Saturday morning. Authorities have not released the names of the suspects.

No deputies or California Highway Patrol officers were injured in the incident.

“A shotgun and two handguns were recovered at the scene,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–