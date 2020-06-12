Sheriff to host virtual town hall meeting for AV residents this Monday

PALMDALE – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will join leaders from the Palmdale and Lancaster sheriff’s stations to discuss the community’s concerns during a virtual town hall meeting this Monday, June 15.

It’s happening from 2 to 4 p.m.

To register online and join this meeting, visit: https://bit.ly/2XQ1JgF

Access code: 146 005 5101

To listen only, call: 408-418-9388.

“Join Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Captain Weber from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and Captain Shaffer from Palmdale Sheriff’s Station for an afternoon of information and dialogue regarding your community concerns,” according to an LASD flyer promoting the town hall.

–