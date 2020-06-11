Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A domestic violence suspect who allegedly tried to gain control of a deputy’s handgun during a struggle in Lancaster was killed Thursday in a deputy-involved shooting, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 5:25 a.m. Thursday, June 11, in the 600 block of West Avenue H-12, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Lancaster Station deputies responded to the location regarding a domestic violence in progress call for service. When deputies arrived, they made contact with the suspect inside the location and attempted to detain him for a domestic violence investigation,” the news release states.

“The suspect refused to comply with the deputy’s orders, and an altercation between the deputies and the suspect ensued. During the altercation, the suspect reached down and attempted to gain control of one of the deputy’s firearm. It was at that time when a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The wounded man, about 60, died at the hospital. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately released.

