Family disputes LASD’s account of deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster

[Inset] Michael L. Thomas image provided by family members. [Main image] The shooting occurred about 5:25 a.m. Thursday, June 11, in the 600 block of West Avenue H-12 in Lancaster. [Image by TONY CHEVAL]
LANCASTER – The family and girlfriend of a man shot and killed by deputies in Lancaster Thursday morning are disputing the sheriff’s department’s version of the story.

The man, identified by family members as 61-year-old Michael L. Thomas, was being restrained by at least four deputies when he was shot to death, his family claims.

“He never tried to reach for no gun so that story is false,” said brother James “Jimmy” Thomas.

According to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fatal shooting occurred around 5:25 a.m. Thursday, June 11, inside a residence in the 600 block of West Avenue H-12, after deputies responded to a “domestic violence in progress call for service.”

“The suspect refused to comply with the deputy’s orders, and an altercation between the deputies and the suspect ensued. During the altercation, the suspect reached down and attempted to gain control of one of the deputy’s firearm. It was at that time when a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Thomas’ girlfriend, Kimberly Smith, said she witnessed the altercation between Thomas and deputies. Smith, who was extremely upset and at times hard to understand, said she and Thomas got into a physical altercation early that morning over another female. Smith maintains that she never called officers to the home, but when deputies arrived, “four police officers came in and twisted his arm, no handcuffs no nothing,” Smith said, adding that she never saw Thomas trying to gain control of a deputy’s firearm.

Thomas’ brother, Jimmy, added, “That’s what they’ve been doing all through the media, always thinking that the black man is trying to pull a weapon… or reaching for their gun. And then they just shoot them and nothing happens to [the officers]. I know my brother, he would never do nothing like that.”

The family has obtained an attorney to seek justice for Thomas.

“I’m gonna miss my brother. He was a good man and a devoted father,” Jimmy said.

Previous related story: Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster

  1. “…she and Thomas got into a physical altercation early that morning over another female.”

    “The suspect refused to comply with the deputy’s orders, and an altercation between the deputies and the suspect ensued.”

    Michael Thomas didn’t do anything.

  2. I support Antelope Valley LASD. Of course the perps family is going to dispute what happened. Next thing that will hear is how he was a great man.

  3. What’s even funnier in today’s age of technology how come LASD doesn’t have body cams, hummm! Sounds very suspicious. I’m just saying.

    • Ask the Board of Supervisors. They arent funding it. I think they would love to have them so they could prove tnis family was lying.

    • Like I said until the 13% learns how to behave and comply this going to continue. Some people just refuse to follow orders. It seems these people are HOPELESS!! Cannot act Civil!!! Its not racist to tell the truth. Asians dont have this problem with police. Why are they so successful?

  4. Hey LASD instead of just settling this lawsuit and making a non deserving family millionaires. How about using those county attorney’s and fight this case. Its funny how the first thing in the families mind is a lawsuit. Poor guy wasnt even cold yet.

    • Actually, the attourney fished them out. He caught the story on the wire and offered his services to the family. The man has 5 kids, even if he did go for the cops gun… they use level 3 retention holsters which means there are three different functions that have to be done simultaneously to release that weapon from its holster, are you trying to say that 4 very well trained and physically fit sheriff’s deputies were unable to overpower a 62 year old man without having to use deadly force? STOP IT… not justifying anyones actions in this.

