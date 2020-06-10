The Antelope Valley Times

Palmdale thanks Virgin Galactic for $25,000 donation for PPE supplies

[L to R] Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides, Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, City Manager J.J. Murphy, and LA County Fire Department Captain and CERT Coordinator Scott Polgar. [Inset] PPE supplies.
PALMDALE – Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company CEO George T. Whitesides visited Fire Station 24 in Palmdale Wednesday to deliver part of its $25,000 donation of much needed personal protection equipment (PPE) supplies which will be used by front line workers in the efforts against the spread of COVID-19.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Virgin has partnered with the City of Palmdale, other local agencies, and local health care workers to ensure that there are adequate PPE supplies available for distribution in the community.

“This generous donation by Virgin Galactic shows their commitment to the Antelope Valley community and will help us in our current efforts and to be well prepared if there is a second wave of cases,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

“The City of Palmdale will continue to be a resource for our health care and essential frontline workers during this pandemic and beyond,” said Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa.

The cities of Palmdale and Lancaster donated some of the equipment to the Antelope Valley Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). AV CERT supports disaster preparedness and response operations in the cities and rural communities in the Antelope Valley within northern Los Angeles County. Their volunteers come from diverse backgrounds and all serve to help others after a disaster event when public safety personnel may be overwhelmed and have delayed response times to victims, potentially for days.

“Palmdale has been proud to be a collaborator since the beginning of this pandemic,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “The sharing between all the agencies in the AV since this started has been remarkable.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

  1. Palmdale officials are chubby, they need to get out more. We’re they at the march? Doesn’t look like they are walkers.

    • Palmdale’s council and mayor are like Trump in that at a crucial time we ended up with the worst possible inept officials to dig our way out.

      They were all set to do Parris’s bidding and their personal agendas. Now, they have to deal with the economic consequences of the pandemic. Many businesses will be gone for good as well as the tax revenue. It will be rough going and those in charge aren’t up to the task.

      They’ve done very little so far except for a few statements to the press.

      I heard from a business owner that the Lancaster and Palmdale Chambers of Commerce might merge. She was against it as would be most Palmdale residents once they know.

      I could be wrong. We’ll see.

      • Your right about the agenda to do the bidding of Rex and now they got too many challenges to pull it off for now. Remember the coming city election will give Marvin and DUI Drew the chance to present deals on re-election support. They are weak leaders that will trade control for financial support as they cannot fund raise themselves for re-election. It also would be a big mistake merging the Chambers as history will repeat itself again as Lancaster cannot be trusted. Palmdale Chamber needs to promote itself to dig out of the financial mismanagement of their savings.

