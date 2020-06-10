Palmdale thanks Virgin Galactic for $25,000 donation for PPE supplies

PALMDALE – Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company CEO George T. Whitesides visited Fire Station 24 in Palmdale Wednesday to deliver part of its $25,000 donation of much needed personal protection equipment (PPE) supplies which will be used by front line workers in the efforts against the spread of COVID-19.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Virgin has partnered with the City of Palmdale, other local agencies, and local health care workers to ensure that there are adequate PPE supplies available for distribution in the community.

“This generous donation by Virgin Galactic shows their commitment to the Antelope Valley community and will help us in our current efforts and to be well prepared if there is a second wave of cases,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

“The City of Palmdale will continue to be a resource for our health care and essential frontline workers during this pandemic and beyond,” said Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa.

The cities of Palmdale and Lancaster donated some of the equipment to the Antelope Valley Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). AV CERT supports disaster preparedness and response operations in the cities and rural communities in the Antelope Valley within northern Los Angeles County. Their volunteers come from diverse backgrounds and all serve to help others after a disaster event when public safety personnel may be overwhelmed and have delayed response times to victims, potentially for days.

“Palmdale has been proud to be a collaborator since the beginning of this pandemic,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “The sharing between all the agencies in the AV since this started has been remarkable.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

