Full closure of Pearblossom Highway to begin June 12; from CA Aqueduct Bridge to Valley Springs Road

PALMDALE – The next phase in the Pearblossom Highway Rebuild Project will begin Friday, June 12, with a full closure of the one-mile section from the California Aqueduct Bridge to Valley Springs Road. This includes closure of the 25th St. East\Barrel Springs Rd and the Pearblossom Hwy intersection. Work on this segment is expected to continue through November 2020.

Vehicles traveling eastbound on Pearblossom Highway will be detoured to Avenue S at Sierra Hwy, and vehicles traveling westbound will be detoured to Avenue S via Fort Tejon Rd/State Route (SR)-138 and 47th St East/SR-138. Local access will be available to residents that live near the construction area. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to take alternate east/west routes where possible. Avenue R, Avenue S, Palmdale Boulevard / SR-138, Avenue P, and Avenue M are alternate east/west routes to consider.

Trucks must stay on designated truck routes, including Palmdale Boulevard/SR-138, Avenue P, and Avenue M (valid east/west truck routes). Trucks are advised to remain on SR-14 and SR-138 and use Palmdale Blvd / SR-138 to cross the city. Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies will be enforcing the truck routes, and trucks that are not on a designated truck route and not making a delivery are subject to citation.

There will also be temporary intersection closures during this phase of work. The closures include: Pearblossom Hwy and 37th St. East from June 12 to 17; Pearblossom Hwy and 40th St. East from June 19 to 24; and Pearblossom Hwy and 47th St. East from June 26 to July 1. Each of these intersections will be closed to all movements, including during the weekend. Detours will be in place.

The entire project, which began in Sept. 2019, will completely rebuild a 3.2 mile stretch of Pearblossom Highway from the California Aqueduct Bridge at Old Nadeau Road to 55th Street East. Over 34,000 vehicles travel this roadway daily, including many heavy trucks, which puts tremendous stress on the pavement. Over time this stress and other factors have deteriorated the road, leading to cracks, potholes, and poor ride quality. The Pearblossom Highway Rebuild Project will provide a new, smooth driving surface on this crucial roadway and additional improvements.

Project features include:

Removal of the existing pavement and construction of a new, long-lasting road, within existing pavement limits, designed to support the daily traffic.

Intersection improvements, such as new signal equipment, new pedestrian/equestrian push-button systems, new or upgraded ADA-compliant curb ramps, and new ladder-style crosswalks.

Changes to current traffic patterns that will enhance safety and traffic flow at 25th St. East / Barrel Springs Rd and 30th St. East.

Installation of a 2,100-foot median barrier between 25th St. East / Barrel Springs Rd and 30th St. East to help prevent head-on traffic collisions.

Safety barrier at Barrel Springs Elementary School to protect the campus from errant vehicles.

For more information, visit www.PearblossomRebuild.com, call 855-211-2200, or email info@PearblossomRebuild.com. To receive email updates, text PEARBLOSSOM to 22828.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

