61 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in LA County; 848 cases in Palmdale to date, 703 in Lancaster

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 61 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,275 new cases.

To date (June 10), public health officials have identified 67,064 positive cases and 2,768 deaths across all areas of LA County, including 848 cases and 20 deaths in Palmdale; 703 cases and 12 deaths in Lancaster; 47 cases and nine deaths in Quartz Hill; 32 cases and two deaths in Lake Los Angeles; 40 cases and no deaths in the Littlerock/Pearblossom, Juniper Hills areas; and 24 cases and no deaths in Sun Village. View the latest detailed report here.

Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 99 percent of the cases — 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, amd 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and residents identifying with other races.

County public health director Barbara Ferrer said deaths from coronavirus are continuing to trend downward, with the average daily seven-day death rate at 23 as of Tuesday, June 9, down from 46 at the beginning of May.

However, the county’s case models again showed a slight uptick in the rate of coronavirus transmission — in other words, the number of people a COVID-19-positive patient infects. That number, once averaging about three in the county, had dropped to below one before health officials began relaxing its health orders and authorized more businesses in the county to reopen.

Last week, the county’s medical services director, Dr. Christina Ghaly, reported that the transmission rate had risen, and she said again Wednesday that the rate has increased to above one.

Ghaly said modeling predicts “the spread of COVID-19 in the Los Angeles County area is likely to increase gradually over time.” She stressed that the predictions are based solely on actual hospitalization numbers, not on the increasing numbers of people who are leaving their homes and interacting with the public at newly opened businesses or — more recently — massive protests against police brutality.

Ghaly said the county still has adequate capacity in local hospitals to handle an increase in cases, but the county may run out of intensive-care unit beds in the next two to four weeks if the increase isn’t reversed.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides comprehensive information on COVID-19 cases, along with maps and graphs showing data by city and community. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: http://dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

